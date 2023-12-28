Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 26,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 17,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Divergent Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

VT traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.19. 1,741,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,619. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.61 and a fifty-two week high of $103.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.59.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

