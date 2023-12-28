Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.73

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.73 and last traded at $45.72, with a volume of 71412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays raised shares of Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.24.

Varonis Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 22.71% and a negative return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $122.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

In related news, EVP David Bass sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,524,948. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James O’boyle sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $186,459.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 460,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,932,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Bass sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $4,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,524,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,458 shares of company stock valued at $6,245,413 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 24.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,540,000 after purchasing an additional 18,813 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Company Profile



Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

