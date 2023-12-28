VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Acquires 850 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 11.9% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. owned about 0.15% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $15,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,508.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.18. The company had a trading volume of 388,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,258. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $75.26 and a 52-week high of $94.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.51.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

