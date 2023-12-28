VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 11.9% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 85,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,666,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $206,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $304.91. 591,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $285.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.50. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.27 and a 12 month high of $305.35.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.