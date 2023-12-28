VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Decreases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up about 0.5% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 37,880 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Altria Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 310,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,042,000 after purchasing an additional 98,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 216,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,121,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,088,145. The firm has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.97. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

