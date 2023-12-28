VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Has $5.18 Million Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 298.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XT stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.38. 31,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,456. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $46.76 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.