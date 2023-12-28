VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Has $6.36 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for about 4.7% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. owned 0.18% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,931,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 391.7% in the 2nd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 31,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $716,000.

IXN traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,803. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.72. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $43.94 and a 12 month high of $68.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

