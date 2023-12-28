VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 5.9% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $7,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFAV. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 817.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EFAV stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.08. 327,859 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.