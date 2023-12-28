VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Sells 289 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,093 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 277.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

NYSE CM traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average of $40.78. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $48.92.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6623 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 67.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CM shares. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.