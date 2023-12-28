VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Sells 370 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. decreased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in BCE were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,543,572,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of BCE by 53.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of BCE by 50.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,114,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,492,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 4,560.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,950. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.93. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $48.38.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.6969 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. BCE’s payout ratio is 156.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCE. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

