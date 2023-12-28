VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Sells 432 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lessened its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,446 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy Partners comprises 0.6% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CQP stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.16. The stock had a trading volume of 72,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,019. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.59. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $62.34. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 253.69%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

