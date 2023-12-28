Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the November 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.
Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.
