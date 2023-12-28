Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the November 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Get Vecima Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Price Performance

About Vecima Networks

VNWTF remained flat at $11.96 during trading on Thursday. Vecima Networks has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71.

(Get Free Report)

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.