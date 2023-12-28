Ventas, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th.
Ventas has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years. Ventas has a payout ratio of -580.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Ventas to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.3%.
Ventas Trading Up 0.5 %
VTR opened at $50.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,079.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.96. Ventas has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.
VTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James cut Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.62.
Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.
