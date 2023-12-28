Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) dropped 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.46 and last traded at $15.46. Approximately 25,056 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 639,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VERA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 96.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 73,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 137.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 28,247 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vera Therapeutics by 310.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

