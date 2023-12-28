Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW) Short Interest Down 71.6% in December

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the November 30th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Verde Clean Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGASW opened at $0.14 on Thursday. Verde Clean Fuels has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verde Clean Fuels

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VGASW. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Verde Clean Fuels during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verde Clean Fuels during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verde Clean Fuels during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verde Clean Fuels during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verde Clean Fuels by 196.7% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 203,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 134,728 shares during the last quarter.

Verde Clean Fuels Company Profile

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc focuses on suppling gasoline and other fuels derived from renewable feedstocks or natural gas. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.

