Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $358,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $237.23. 154,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,872. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.77, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.74 and a 52-week high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.57.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

