Verity & Verity LLC Acquires 1,195 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $9,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.37. The company had a trading volume of 167,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,963. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $181.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

