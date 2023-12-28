Verity & Verity LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Verity & Verity LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,341 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in PPG Industries by 602,706.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PPG Industries by 280.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PPG Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,028,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,541,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.44.

Shares of PPG stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $150.46. The stock had a trading volume of 152,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.86 and its 200-day moving average is $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.55%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

