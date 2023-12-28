Verity & Verity LLC Has $10.87 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Verity & Verity LLC cut its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,064 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial accounts for 1.4% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $10,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Motco lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $381.09. 73,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,973. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $345.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.49. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.09 and a 1 year high of $383.78.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.50.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

