Verity & Verity LLC Has $15.74 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 2.0% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $15,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,045,055,000 after buying an additional 106,461 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $450.55. 234,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,715. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. UBS Group began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

