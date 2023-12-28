Verity & Verity LLC Has $31.52 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Verity & Verity LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 4.0% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $31,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,493,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,481,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,133,853,000 after acquiring an additional 468,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,695,521,000 after acquiring an additional 309,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,443,709,000 after acquiring an additional 788,551 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AVGO traded down $4.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,121.18. The stock had a trading volume of 625,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,964. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $548.01 and a 1-year high of $1,151.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $966.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $900.06.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $5.25 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

