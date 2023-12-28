Verity & Verity LLC Has $5.75 Million Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MSM traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $101.50. The stock had a trading volume of 97,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $105.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.55.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 54.34%.

In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $265,153.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,590.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,106,581.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,175 shares of company stock worth $1,881,595 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSM shares. Loop Capital raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

