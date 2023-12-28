Verity & Verity LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,274 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for about 2.3% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Verity & Verity LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ONEOK worth $17,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in ONEOK by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in ONEOK by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.71. The company had a trading volume of 500,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,503. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.41.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

