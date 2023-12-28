Verity & Verity LLC Invests $7.03 Million in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 68,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,379,000 after purchasing an additional 211,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,024,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,271,000 after acquiring an additional 111,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after acquiring an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,418,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,845,000 after acquiring an additional 74,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,037,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,478,000 after buying an additional 42,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.36. The stock had a trading volume of 57,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,430. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $130.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,758.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

