Verity & Verity LLC Purchases 238 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 2.9% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $22,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,341,000 after buying an additional 17,768,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 13,609.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,897 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.0 %

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.53. 585,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,457,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $166.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.55 and its 200-day moving average is $145.27.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

