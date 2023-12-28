Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,454,021 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 22,724 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $47,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,082,211,000 after buying an additional 136,512,194 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after purchasing an additional 78,995,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,829,675,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987,691 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 14,194.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,221,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $358,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,800,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,894,938. The firm has a market cap of $157.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.77.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.09.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

