Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,421 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 33,537 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.32 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $156.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.77.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

