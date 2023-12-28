Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Raised by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 304.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,895 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,331 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.5% of Oak Thistle LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $37.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.77.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.