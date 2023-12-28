VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,877. The company has a market cap of $360.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.98. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $62.51.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.4631 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,177.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the period.

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

