VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,877. The company has a market cap of $360.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.98. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $62.51.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.4631 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.
The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.
