Vipshop Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 4,190 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 198% compared to the average daily volume of 1,407 call options.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 6.3% in the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 144,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 0.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 345,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vipshop stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.16. 2,556,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,147,226. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $19.13.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

