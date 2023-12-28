Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) Short Interest Update

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 93.0% from the November 30th total of 30,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Virax Biolabs Group Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of Virax Biolabs Group stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.15. Virax Biolabs Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRAX. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Virax Biolabs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Virax Biolabs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virax Biolabs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virax Biolabs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Virax Biolabs Group

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name.

