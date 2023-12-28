Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.57. Approximately 4,155,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 14,427,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 113.76% and a negative net margin of 11,299.86%. The company had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,165,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 101.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,491,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth $6,569,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 167.9% during the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 647,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,601,562 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,550,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,618,000 after buying an additional 1,229,992 shares in the last quarter. 28.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

