Virginia National Bank Has $596,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Virginia National Bank reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,090 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.7% of Virginia National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Virginia National Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCR. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ BSCR remained flat at $19.46 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 91,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,384. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.96. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $19.56.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
