Virginia National Bank Sells 578 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Virginia National Bank lessened its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Virginia National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,984,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,679,000 after purchasing an additional 308,475 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,201,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,170,000 after purchasing an additional 916,282 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,106,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,695,000 after purchasing an additional 102,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,703,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,428,000 after purchasing an additional 182,087 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS COWZ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.38. 1,733,747 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day moving average is $49.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

