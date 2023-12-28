Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Bought by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSH. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 88,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $24.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.38 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.94%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

