Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSACW) Short Interest Update

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSACW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vision Sensing Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSACW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 206,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vision Sensing Acquisition alerts:

Vision Sensing Acquisition Price Performance

VSACW stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03. Vision Sensing Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.17.

About Vision Sensing Acquisition

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Sensing Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Sensing Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.