Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 541,704 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 663,575 shares.The stock last traded at $6.29 and had previously closed at $6.25.
Vivid Seats Stock Up 2.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.20. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30.
Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $188.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivid Seats
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the third quarter worth approximately $10,436,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 160.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,482,000 after buying an additional 1,360,674 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the second quarter worth approximately $9,504,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the second quarter worth approximately $8,377,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 508.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,023,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,108,000 after buying an additional 855,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.
Vivid Seats Company Profile
Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vivid Seats
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 8 best consumer staples ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.