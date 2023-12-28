Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 541,704 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 663,575 shares.The stock last traded at $6.29 and had previously closed at $6.25.

Vivid Seats Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.20. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $188.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivid Seats

In related news, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 23,575,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $147,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,084,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 23,584,141 shares of company stock valued at $147,167,995 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the third quarter worth approximately $10,436,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 160.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,482,000 after buying an additional 1,360,674 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the second quarter worth approximately $9,504,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the second quarter worth approximately $8,377,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 508.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,023,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,108,000 after buying an additional 855,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

