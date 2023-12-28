Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 758.3% from the November 30th total of 127,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,436,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 20.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Volcon Price Performance
Volcon stock opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89. Volcon has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $10.00.
Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter. Volcon had a negative return on equity of 1,201.17% and a negative net margin of 1,688.39%. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Volcon will post -8.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Volcon Company Profile
Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.
