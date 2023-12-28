Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 758.3% from the November 30th total of 127,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,436,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 20.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Volcon Price Performance

Volcon stock opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89. Volcon has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter. Volcon had a negative return on equity of 1,201.17% and a negative net margin of 1,688.39%. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Volcon will post -8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Volcon Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Volcon in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Volcon during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Volcon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Volcon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Volcon by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 18,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

