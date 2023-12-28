VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Short Interest Update

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the November 30th total of 124,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of VYNE stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87.
VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,098.59% and a negative return on equity of 136.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $28.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th.
VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan-BET inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.
