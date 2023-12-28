VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Short Interest Update

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the November 30th total of 124,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

VYNE Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of VYNE stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,098.59% and a negative return on equity of 136.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at VYNE Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,605.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $28.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan-BET inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

