Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 1,175.0% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:UMMA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.76. 47,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,661. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.03. Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $22.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.27.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0527 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

About Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF

The Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global ex-US securities that are determined to be Shariah-compliant based on business activities and accounting criteria. Holdings are also screened to assess ESG risks.

