Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,246 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 159,823 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $24,772,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230,940,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,795,764,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 159,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $24,772,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,940,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,795,764,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,687,194.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,479,006 shares of company stock valued at $542,170,741 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $157.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.77. The stock has a market cap of $425.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.