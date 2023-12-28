Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,309 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stephens upped their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $157.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,015,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,299,410. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94. The company has a market capitalization of $424.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $1,582,306.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451,801 shares in the company, valued at $236,629,044.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $1,582,306.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451,801 shares in the company, valued at $236,629,044.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,479,006 shares of company stock valued at $542,170,741. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

