Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Position Raised by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,652,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,531,000 after buying an additional 258,437 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after buying an additional 28,053,216 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WBD stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,954,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,915,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $16.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBD shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

