Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.5% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,297 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after acquiring an additional 33,355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.36. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $48.12. The company has a market capitalization of $118.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

