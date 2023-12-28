Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.6% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 66,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 16,722 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 60,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.8% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 8,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT stock opened at $99.97 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $109.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.