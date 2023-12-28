WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires Shares of 902 RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 902 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RBA. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in RB Global by 6.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in RB Global by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in RB Global by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in RB Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 14.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,816,000 after buying an additional 37,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $66.64 on Thursday. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 79.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.84.

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.92 million. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. Equities analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at $981,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,212 shares of company stock worth $15,139,394 in the last three months. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on RBA. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RB Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

