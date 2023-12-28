WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $132,000 Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSA opened at $305.28 on Thursday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.60 and its 200 day moving average is $274.06.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 109.99%.

PSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.57.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

