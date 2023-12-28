WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $237,000 Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.35.

Shares of ZBH opened at $121.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

