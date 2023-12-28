WASHINGTON TRUST Co Lowers Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $89.59 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $91.33. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.68.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

