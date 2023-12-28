WASHINGTON TRUST Co Lowers Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 483.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $143.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $146.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.